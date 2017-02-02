Sook joins Jeter Law Firm as a partner

Jeter Law Firm LLP announced this week that Christopher W. Sook joined the firm as a partner on Jan. 1.

Sook was a partner in the Hays office of Topeka-based Sloan Law Firm prior to moving to Jeter Law Firm to start 2017. He received his undergraduate degree from Fort Hays State University and law degree at the University of Kansas.

Sook has a general civil practice, including areas related to business formation and transactions, real estate, employment law, civil litigation including personal injury and estate planning. He has been involved in the chamber as a former Ambassador and 1995 graduate of Leadership Hays. He is also a past president of the Kansas Bar Association’s Corporation, Banking and Business Law Section.

The Jeter Law Firm, which has roots in Hays extending back to 1937, offices on the second floor of the Chestnut Building at 1200 Main.