Police released images of Kansas carjacking suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a carjacking and searching for a suspect.

Just before 10p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a carjacking at the intersection of SW 6th and SW Lane in Topeka, according to a media release.

A woman told police she was getting gas for her vehicle when a suspect dressed in all dark clothing approached. The suspect had a gun and took her car. She last saw the vehicle heading north on SW Lane, according to police.

A short time later, police located the car. It was disabled after hitting a pole at SW 5th and SW Western.

Witnesses to the accident told police the suspect ran from the scene.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and no arrests have been made.