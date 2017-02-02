Pearl Samuelson, age 91, of Oakley, died January 30, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born March 9, 1925, in Oakley to Ernest and Anna Scholl. Pearl married Floyd Samuelson on December 22, 1945 in Oakley and she was a homemaker.

Pearl was a member of Oakley V.F.W. Post 2981 Women’s Auxiliary, Oakley American Legion, and Red Hat Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd, and brother Evert Scholl.

Survivors include her daughter, Gayla (Larry) Berkgren of Oakley, sons: Harley Samuelson of Hutchinson, Dale (Lorraine) Samuelson of Oakley, and Tim Samuelson of Oakley; eight grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley, with Pastor Bob Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Oakley Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home. Memorials to Pearl Samuelson Memorial Fund may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 221, Oakley, KS 67748.

Sign guest book online at www.kennedykosterfh.com.