Minnie Hodges, 95, of Hays, Kansas, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in her home. She was born Dec. 4, 1921, in Geneseo, Kansas, to James Alfred and Anna Margaret Nelson Jacoby. She married John Richard Hodges on Dec. 19, 1947, in Hutchinson, Kansas.

She is survived by two daughters: Shirley (Joe) Vialpando, Wheat Ridge, Colorado; and Jennie (Ron) Straight, Hays, Kansas. Other survivors include four grandchildren: Dane (Alycia) Straight, Arkansas City, Kansas; Brett Straight, Hays, Kansas; Jennie (Eric) Wilson, Arvada, Colorado; and John Vialpando, Arvada, Colorado. Great-grandchildren include Jessica Straight, Hays, Kansas; Claire and Levi Straight, Arkansas City, Kansas; and Alice and Stout Wilson, Arvada, Colorado. Numerous nieces and nephews survive her as well.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1975; three sisters, Clara McClanahand, Bessie Shroff, and Leta Deming; and four brothers, Raymond Mart Jacoby, James Randall Jacoby, Charles Thomas Jacoby, and George Fair Jacoby.

Minnie graduated from Geneseo Elementary School and was a member of Geneseo American Legion Auxiliary. She farmed with her husband north of Geneseo. She graduated from Louie Miller School of Millinery, Chicago, Illinois, receiving her diploma in November 1945, and was a skilled hat maker. An accomplished seamstress, she made her daughter’s and her own clothing. She worked at El-Kan in Ellsworth, Kansas, before moving to Hays in 1979 where she worked at Travenol. She sewed draperies for Rupp Drapery, Hays, and upholstered furniture on the side. She was a talented quilter who also knitted and crocheted sweaters, hats, and scarves, made Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, and enjoyed all forms of handwork whether it was counted cross stitch, cross stitch, or crewel.

A Celebration of Life Service is being planned at the Geneseo United Methodist Church, Geneseo, Kansas, from 2-4 p.m. May 27, 2017. Further information will be provided at a later date. Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601

Memorials can be made to the Geneseo American Legion Auxiliary, Post 241, in care of Kay Killingsworth, 2596 Ave. W, Geneseo, KS 67444.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.