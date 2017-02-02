Marie Frances Beranek, 90, Hays, died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Via Christi Village Long Term Care.

She was born May 30, 1926 in Bruno, Nebraska the daughter of Anton and Antonia (Culek) Joska. She graduated from Liberty High School in Madison, NE and also from secretarial school in Omaha, NE. On September 28, 1946 she married George W. Beranek in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. They met at a dance in Kimball, NE and celebrated over seventy years of marriage. Marie was a secretary at a law firm, was a tractor driver, horseback rider, fence fixer, and all around farm wife, and from 1972 until 1986, she was a school lunch manager in Kimball. Her memberships include the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Rosary Altar Society, both of Kimball. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, cooking and baking, polka dances, and playing cards with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband; George, of Hays, a son; James Beranek of Bushnell, NE, a daughter; Karen Sinclair and husband Mike of Plainville, KS, four grandchildren; Ann Klein and husband Chad of Portland, OR, Christine Dial and husband Skylar of Idaho Falls, ID, Natalie Bierman of Isabel, SD, and Nolan Sinclair of Plainville, and two great-grandchildren; Alexandra and Braxton Dial.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and five brothers; Joseph M. Joska, Frederick F. Joska, James C. Joska, Frank L. Joska, and Anton “Tony” Joska, Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 206 N. Washington Street, Plainville, Kansas with Fr. Brian Lager officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Kimball Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 with a rosary scheduled for 9:45 am, all on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Rosary Altar Society, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, KS 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com