KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 2/2/17

Major Problem

A major was assigned to a new office on a military base. While he worked to set up his office, a private knocked on the door. The major quickly picked up the phone and motioned for the private to enter.

On the phone the major said, “Yes, General, I think that is an excellent idea. . . . No sir, that’s fine, you feel free to call me any time. I’m glad I can help. . . . Yes sir, I will, and you give my best to your family as well. Thank you sir, and a good day to you too, General.”

As the major hung up the phone he turned to the private and asked, “What can I do for you, private?”

Sheepishly, the private mumbled, “Um, sir, I’m just here to hook up your phone.”

