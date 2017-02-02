Former Phillips County resident Irene Friebus passed away January 30, 2017 at the Ridgewood Rehabilitation & Care Center in Seward, NE at the age of 95. She was born Sept. 29, 1921 in Norton County, KS, the daughter of Richard and Minnie (Braun) Wodtke.

Survivors include her son, Richard of Terre Haute, IN; 3 daughters, Carol Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Margaret Thumann of Neenah, WI & Lila James of Aurora, CO; her brother, Rev. Norbert Wodtke of Topeka; 12 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Timm Meyer officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Stockton Cemetery, Stockton.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Norton.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.