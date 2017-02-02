Henrietta Barbara (Rudell) Homm, 89 Garden City, former Goodland resident, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2016, at Garden Valley Nursing Home at Garden City.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1928, to Matthew and Mary (Pfeifer) Rudell at home on the Madigan Ranch in Wallace County.

Mrs. Homm went to school in Levant and Oakley where she graduated from Oakley High School in 1948. The first in her family to do so.

On June 15, 1948, she and George F. Homm Jr. were married at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oakley in a traditional three day German wedding. A flood kept them from leaving on a honeymoon trip to Denver and they stayed with his mother. The couple returned to live in Garden City where he was a police office with the Garden City police department.

In 1951 the couple were the jailers for the Finney County Jail and lived in the Finney County Courthouse in Garden City where Mr. Homm was a Sheriff’s Deputy. In 1956 they moved to Lakin where he was the Kearny County Sheriff and Undersheriff several times. Then in 1962 they moved to Oakley where he was the Chief of Police for the city of Oakley. In 1968 they returned to Lakin where he worked for the Lakin Police Department. They moved in 1970 to Goodland.

Mrs. Homm had been a member of the Goodland Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Logan County Home Demonstration Unit, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and Altar Society in Goodland.

In October 2007 she moved to independent living in Garden Valley Retirement Village of Garden City to be near her son.

Mrs. Homm spent her life nourishing people in her role as a cook for the jail in Garden City, Lakin Elementary School, Kearney County Hospital, her own restaurant in Lakin, cooking for other restaurants in Lakin and Goodland including Rays, Wendys and the Walmart Deli, Sherman County Good Samaritan Center and Golden West Skill Center in Goodland. She had also worked in several grocery stores including Traders and Annis in Oakley, one in Garden City and one in Lakin.

Preceding her in death were her husband in December 1981; her parents of Oakley; three brothers, John (Paulina) Rudell and Clarence (Edna) Rudell, all of Oakley and Joseph (Vivian) Rudell of Colby; three sisters, Juanita (Doyle) Quenzer of Norton, Ermalina (James) Vernon of Oakley, Julianna (Irish) Bruggeman of Arizona; a brother-in-law, Alfred (Evon) Homm of Hays; and three sisters-in-law, Barbara (Jerry) Gallentine of Oakley, Betty (Joe) Schuster of WaKeeney and Pauline (Claude) Blair of Scott City; and a son-in-law, John R. Schiefen Jr. of Goodland.

Survivors include a daughter Patricia Ann Schiefen of Goodland; a son Michael Jay (Tracey) Homm of Garden City; a brother Francis (Pam) Rudell of Oakley; a brother-in-law, Charles (Joyce) Homm of Oakley; and a grandson, James Michael Schiefen of Goodland.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. (Mountain Time) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 13th and Center, Goodland with burial in the Goodland Cemetery with Father Don Martin officiating.

Cremation was chosen so there was no visitation.

Memorials to the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo of Garden City or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Goodland may be sent to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main, Goodland, Kansas, 67735.

Online condolences may be made at koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.