Harold T. Payne, 85, of Salina, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. He was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Hays to Thomas and Agnes Payne.

Harold was the devoted husband of Anita J. Payne.

Harold grew up in the Ellis and Hays area, where he graduated from Hays High. He was a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad, working there for 43 years and retiring in 1992. His time on the railroad fostered a lifelong love for trains both at and away from work.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas, and mother, Agnes Brown; and sister, Delores Ruder.

He is survived by: his wife; one daughter; two sons; three stepdaughters; two stepsons; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ryan Mortuary.

Memorials: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the donor’s choice.