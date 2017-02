FHSU University Relations and Marketing

“Queen Quartet,” an exhibit created by Fort Hays State University’s Department of Art and Design interior design students, will debut at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art in Rarick Hall, room 102.

The exhibit, open to the public, features four bedroom designs, each with its own theme utilizing the same color palette for each room layout.