BEECH: You are serving on a board — now what?

K-State Research and Extension offers board leadership training in Kansas communities

Whether you are thinking about getting involved in a non-profit organization’s board of directors or are already serving on a library board, church council or rural water board, there are many ways you can help guide that ship. Some ways work better than others.

Because effective boards are so critical to the health and well-being of organizations and communities, K-State Research and Extension will offer a Board Leadership Series of workshops in several Kansas communities this month. The evening sessions are planned for Feb. 21, 23, 28, Mar. 2, 2017.

Designed to provide basic training for members of community boards, the series will be hosted by Extension professionals at locations across the state. The local site will be the Ellis County Extension Office meeting room, 601 Main Street in Hays.

Pre-registration closes on Feb. 10. The cost is $40 a person for all four sessions, but each registration buys a seat which can be rotated by participants. Contact the Ellis County Extension Office, 785-628-9430, for a group rate. Registration includes refreshments and a workbook. A minimum attendance is needed to hold this series in Hays. The program is limited to 25 participants, first come, first served.

“Informed and committed board members are the key to healthy, effective boards and committees in our Kansas communities. K-State Research and Extension’s Board Leadership Series provides an opportunity for board members to learn the basics of being a good board member,” said Trudy Rice, extension community development specialist. “Whether you are a member of a church board, a township board, a United Way agency board or a city or county board, this training is appropriate for you.”

Dates and topics for the four evening sessions are:

•Feb. 21 – Conducting Effective Meetings – Board member roles and responsibilities, basic parliamentary procedure and making meetings productive;

•Feb. 23 – Understanding Fellow Board Members and Conflict Management – How personalities and generational differences affect decision making and managing conflict;

•Feb. 28– Fundraising, Fund Management, Legalities and Ethics – Options for raising and managing money, understanding articles of incorporation, bylaws and policies; and

•March 2 – Strategic Planning – Establishing a common mission and vision for the board, and how to plan priorities for the future.

All sessions are held from 6-8 p.m. Workshop participants will meet at host sites to take part in statewide web-based instruction and locally facilitated discussion.

For more information or to register and pay fees, contact the Ellis County Extension Office, 601 Main- Suite A, in Hays, or call 785-628-9430. Registrations are due by February 10.

Linda K. Beech is Ellis County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences.