Agnes Marie (Schwarzenberger) Berens passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Sheridan County Health Complex in Hoxie, Kansas at the age of 89. She was born on October 12, 1927 to the late Alex and Walburga (Ziegler) Schwarzenberger, Sr. on the family farm south of Quinter, Kansas. She graduated from Quinter High School and went on to attend Fort Hays State College where she earned a teaching certificate. She taught school for three years during World War II, and on June 1, 1948 she was united in marriage to Elmer F. Berens in Collyer, Kansas.

Agnes and Elmer ran the Berens Dairyette and she was well known for making wonderful pies. Along with being an excellent cook, she loved reading, was a great seamstress, and lovingly pieced together many quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles so much, that she became known as the “Puzzle Lady” to all of her friends. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Agnes is survived by her daughters Deborah Wade and husband Alvis of Hoxie, Rebecca Brungardt and husband Kevin of Sublette, Sarah Miller and husband Fred of Liberal, and Deidre Ferguson and husband Bob of Spearman, TX; son Greg Berens and wife Michele of Tampa; brothers Frank Schwarzenberger, and Albert Schwarzenberger; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Walburga Schwarzenberger, Sr., husband Elmer Berens, five sisters, one brother, an infant grandson, and one great-granddaughter.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, February 6, 2017 at Grainfield Cemetery, Grainfield, Kansas with Pastor Micah Howery officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-6:00pm on Sunday, February 6, 2017, at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home in Hoxie with family receiving friends from 3:00-5:00pm. Memorials are suggested to The Sheridan County Library or Grainfield American Legion, George M. Scott Post #301 and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Online condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

Agnes was a hardworking woman who lovingly taught her children to be responsible and work hard as well. Through her character, strength, and dependability she taught us to never give up, keep a happy heart, and love one another unconditionally. She will be greatly missed because she was greatly loved.