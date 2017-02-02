Hays Post

🎥 Firm hired for Phase 1 of Hays wastewater treatment plant upgrade ‘failed’

Bruce Barnes, CDM Smith, talks about Phase 1 of the Hays wastewater treatment plant upgrade and expansion. during the Dec. 15, 2015 city commission meeting.

Bruce Barnes, CDM Smith vice president, talks about Phase 1 of the Hays wastewater treatment plant upgrade and expansion. during the Dec. 15, 2015, city commission meeting.

By BECKY KISER
The Wichita firm hired by the city of Hays a year ago for Phase 1 design services to rebuild the city’s aging wastewater treatment plant did not do the job to the city’s satisfaction.

According to a memo to city commissioners from Water Resources Director Johnny O’Conner, CDM Smith failed to meet required deadlines and failed to stay within the city’s budget for development of a GMP (Guaranteed Maximum Price).

Timeline for the wastewater treatment plant project (Click to enlarge)

“At the 90% (completion) milestone, CDM Smith was at $35 million, well over the City’s budget of $27.6 million,” O’Conner wrote in his memo. “We did not receive a formal GMP until August of 2016. When we did receive the GMP proposal, it was for $30.7 million. CDM was aware of the budget from day one.”

City staff, along with Project Manager Stan Christopher of HDR Engineering, want to issue an RFP (Request For Proposal) to the two other finalist design-build teams, Burns & Mac/CAS Construction and Black & Veatch/Garney, asking them to submit lump sum proposals for the Phase 2 construction agreement. O’Conner included in his memo to commissioners that “HDR immediately noticed CDM trending over budget and made every effort to keep them on track.”

Assistant City Manager Jacob Wood said “we had to go back to the drawing board a little bit with the process.”

“We want to get another design/build firm on board to do Phase 2 of the project which will actually be 100% of the design. So the new firm would complete the design that CDM started and then they would actually go in to the construction part of that process,” Wood explained. “We’re going to talk to commissioners (at Thursday’s work session) about opening up bids for that process. There’s still two firms that were in the running when we initially did the search that we will ask if they’re interested in bidding for the second phase of that project.”

“CDM Smith’s failure will likely add cost to the water treatment plant project,” O’Conner wrote in his memo. “Although several items will have to be re-engineered to bring down the total project cost,” city staff has reported they are “confident any added costs can be absorbed without increasing the amount borrowed from the State Revolving Loan Fund or increasing wastewater rates.”

Hays wastewater treatment plant

In September 2015, city commissioners voted for a triple-increase of rates for sewer customers over a period of six years in anticipation of the $30.26 million dollar wastewater treatment plant upgrade and replacement of aging sewer lines.

Click here for the complete agenda of the Feb. 2 work session.

  • BiggieSmalls

    3 million over budget and they couldn’t even meet ANY deadlines? Yet the city still sat there twiddling their thumbs instead of actually acting for the people’s better ineterest and finding another firm? Seriously there needs to be a shake up in the city management dept. this is unacceptable. Seems there is a history of hiring good for nothing companies that damage or don’t get the job done. Wasn’t this just the case of 27th street? The diamond grinding, or what not?

    • situveux1

      There’s an election this year. Why don’t you run for office?

      • BiggieSmalls

        Actually I have loved politics since I was a young person, and I would live to run for office. But, unfortunately I made some bad decisions in my younger years and now am ‘unelectable’. I am a felon, but a reformed one!

    • Concerned

      I’m

      • Concerned

        Yes. How did this go on for so long?

  • ya think

    hey–look at it this way. at least we got bike lanes!

  • BigBrother

    Didn’t the county commissioner/project manager state exceeding budget by a percentage is expected on these size jobs?

    • Son of Hays

      Cant tell if you are being sarcastic or not. 1% of 30,000,000 (million) is 300,000. But maybe you did not literally mean 1%.

  • just a comment

    Look at who is bringing forward the firms to the Hays City Commission. At least they found out before it was too late, not like the County.

  • Jack

    Not surprising. I heard the city employee running the project was stocking shelves at Walmart 6 months ago.