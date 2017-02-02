🎥 City has no plans for tree limb removal

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Although some residents have recently inquired, the city of Hays is not picking up downed tree limbs after the Jan. 15-16 ice storm.

“We typically only pick up tree limbs in residential areas when it becomes a matter of concern to the health and welfare of the residents,” Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty said Jan. 17.

“This was not anywhere a disaster-level event,” Public Works Director Greg Sund said this week.

“We’ve had some questions about whether the city is going to pick up the tree branches that were done from the ice storm. This wasn’t like last July’s event with the windstorm. The city is not going to be picking up branches and limbs that fell from this storm.

“This is considered a personal responsibility and we want to remind people if they have lost branches and trees in the recent ice storm, they should take them out to the Ellis County Landfill,” Sund urged.

“Hays residents can dump tree limbs and branches out there free of charge. There is no cost in taking those out there,” he added.