🎥 City has no plans for tree limb removal

Tree limbs piled along the sidewalk on W. 17th Street Tuesday.

Tree limbs piled between the street and the sidewalk Tuesday on W. 17th Street.

By BECKY KISER
Although some residents have recently inquired, the city of Hays is not picking up downed tree limbs after the Jan. 15-16 ice storm.

“We typically only pick up tree limbs in residential areas when it becomes a matter of concern to the health and welfare of the residents,” Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty said Jan. 17.

“This was not anywhere a disaster-level event,” Public Works Director Greg Sund said this week.

“We’ve had some questions about whether the city is going to pick up the tree branches that were done from the ice storm. This wasn’t like last July’s event with the windstorm. The city is not going to be picking up branches and limbs that fell from this storm.

A large portion of a tree still lies in the yard of a house following the Jan. 15 ice storm.

A large broken tree branch still lies in the yard of a house near downtown Hays following the Jan. 15 ice storm.

“This is considered a personal responsibility and we want to remind people if they have lost branches and trees in the recent ice storm, they should take them out to the Ellis County Landfill,” Sund urged.

“Hays residents can dump tree limbs and branches out there free of charge. There is no cost in taking those out there,” he added.

    Just another example of steady raises in rates for City supplied services, highest number of employees ever in the Cities history, and then a reduction in help supplied to the residents. Boy doesn’t Hays feel like a big City!

    I would have to agree with the city on this. We can take care of our won limbs on such small storm. It saves tax payers dollars in the long run. Haul your own limbs or have a friend, neighbor or someone help you. We have to get back to times where everyone helps out.

    I also agree, this was not near the limbs downed compared to July’s wind storm. I appreciate being able to haul to the dump without being charged. You have to take responsibility for your own property.