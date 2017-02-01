Two semis destroyed in overnight fire

ECFD

At 12:41 a.m. Tuesday January 31, 2017, the Ellis County Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 315 W. 55th St.

Àccording to a news release from Ellis Co. Fire Chief and Emergency Manager, Darin Myers, 35 firefighters from the Ellis County Fire Department and the City of Hays responded to the initial report of a structure fire at Midwestern Pipeworks. This included 4 engines, 3 tankers, 2 utility vehicles and two command vehicles from county fire companies 4 (Victoria), 5 (Hays), 6 (Ellis) and 9 (Munjor). The Hays Fire Department responded as part of the structure fire automatic aid agreement.

The first arriving Ellis County Sheriff’s deputy reported the fire did not involve a structure, rather two fully engulfed semi-tractors. Upon arrival, command was established and fire crews extinguished the fires using two fire attack lines. Once it was confirmed the structure was not involved, fire companies 4, 6 & 9 were canceled en route.

The fire was reported under control at 1:03 a.m. and county fire crews stayed on scene to continue to put out hot spots.

The state fire marshal’s office was called to assist in the investigation along with the Sheriff’s office. The cause of the fire was undetermined after the investigation, both semi-tractors were a total loss.

Fire crews remained on scene to put equipment back into service and the last fire crew reported assignment complete at 2:21 a.m.

Other responding agencies were Ellis County Sheriff’s Department and Ellis County Emergency Medical Services.