TMP’s Flax signs to play football at Air Force

TMP-Marian Senior Joe Flax committed to play football at the Air Force Academy Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Flax was a second-team All Mid-Continent League selection at defensive end this past season despite battling a foot injury.

He says being able to continue his academic and athletic careers at a service academy was something he couldn’t turn down.

“I always wanted to serve my country,” Flax said “The opportunities that are at the service academy are unmatched.”

Flax said the coaching state at Air Force recruited him as a defensive end and he anticipates working as a defensive lineman.

TMP coach Jason Cauley said he saw “raw potential” in Flax a believed that he could play at the next level if he wanted to.

“Right now he has no idea how good he can be” Cauley said “He can get to wherever he wants to be.”

More comments from Joe Flax

Monarchs Head Coach Jason Cauley

