TMP students at March For Life featured in Catholic CRUX media

TMP-MARIAN

Crux reporter, Mark Zimmermann, covered the 2017 March for Life in Washington D.C. As part of that coverage, Zimmerman interviewed TMP-Marian students, Carson Klaus ’17 and Alison Schibi ’17, as well as Salina Diocese Bishop Edward Weisenburger who were among the hundreds of thousands of people in attendance Jan. 27.

CRUX is the independent Catholic media service born in 2014 by TMP-Marian alumnus and former Chancellor staff writer John L. Allen ’83 as a project of the Boston Globe. Allen is also a 2014 recipient of TMP-Marian’s prestigious Point of Light Award.

From the CRUX website: “Our aim is to be a ‘one-stop-shopping’ destination for the best in Catholic news, analysis and commentary. Born in September 2014 as a project of the Boston Globe, today we’re an independent Catholic media outlet, operated in partnership with the Knights of Columbus and supported both by our advertisers and by a number of other Catholic organizations, institutions and individuals.”