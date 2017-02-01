Tickets for Brews on the Bricks sold out in 11 minutes

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Tickets for Brews on the Bricks, the highly anticipated craft beer festival, went on sale today and, in a blink of an eye, they were sold out.

According to Sara Bloom, executive director of Downtown Hays Development Corp. ,tickets for the festival sold out in just 11 minutes. Bloom said there was a line outside the DHDC offices starting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We were anticipating tickets to be sold out because, in the bigger cities, festivals like this sell out quickly. We’re very excited that it happened here in Hays,” Bloom said.

Last year, 500 tickets sold out in 15 minutes, so DHDC added 100 more tickets this, including doubling the number of VIP tickets to 150, for a total of 750 tickets.

The 150 VIP tickets sold out by 8:02 a.m. and the general admission tickets by 8:11 a.m.

Bloom encourages anyone who did not get tickets and still wants tickets to follow the festival’s Facebook page for updates. Some people could sell their tickets on the page if not able to make it, she said.

“Sometimes life happens, and those with tickets can’t go. They will then sell them on the Facebook page,” she said.

People are already posting on the page requesting tickets.

For those who ordered tickets online, they will be mailed next week.