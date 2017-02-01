SW Kansas men indicted on drug, unlawful firearm charges

OFFICE OF U.S. ATTORNEY

WICHITA–Samuel Garcia-Ayala, 34, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person unlawfully in the United States, one count of unlawful possession of a false document, and one count of aggravated identity theft. He was found Jan. 3, 2017, in Ford County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge and the document charge, and a mandatory two years (consecutive) on the identity theft charge. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson is prosecuting.

Miguel Lizarraga Sauceda, 21, Federal Way, Wash., is charged with one count of possession with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crime is alleged to have occurred Dec. 27, 2016, in Seward County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh is prosecuting.

Osvaldo Aguilar, 25, a resident of Mexico, is charged with possession with intent to distribute approximately 19.7 kilograms of cocaine. The crime is alleged to have occurred Dec. 30, 2016, in Clark County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.