Sheriff: Alcohol a possible factor in 3-vehicle Kansas crash

RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a 3-vehicle crash just after 5p.m. on Tuesday and alcohol may have been involved.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reported a 2000 Buick Lesabre driven by Clayton Kaegi, 56, Hutchinson, was northbound on Hendricks Street. He failed to yield at the posted stop sign at 56th Avenue.

The Lesabre entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Tony Killingsworth 32, McPherson.

A westbound 2002 Chevy Cavalier driven by Luis Jaime Jr. 15, Hutchinson, collided with both vehicles.

Hutchinson and Nickerson Fire Department extracted one driver trapped inside a vehicle.

Kaegi and his passenger Jacqueline Kaegi 57, Hutchinson, were transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Killingsworth reported only minor injuries, he was wearing his seatbelt and airbags deployed.

Jaime Jr reported minor injuries and was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center by private Vehicle.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident and is pending blood results, according to the sheriff’s department.