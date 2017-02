HAC

The Hays Arts Council announces the opening reception for “Four Painters & Three Potters,” an exhibition by Great Bend area artists.

The reception will be held Fri., Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hays Arts Center, 112 E. 11th Street.

Featured artists are Krystall Barnes, Cynthia Collier-Wilson, Bambi Freeman, Mark Freeman, Carol Long, Karen Shaner and Bev Simonson.

The exhibit will be open through Fri., March 31.