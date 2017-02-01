KHP: Driver facing charges after 100-mph interstate chase

MCPHERSON COUNTY -A woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported troopers chased the driver through parts of McPherson County and into Saline County on Interstate 135, according to dispatch.

She was driving erratically, reached speeds over 100 miles-per-hour and would not yield to the troopers’ emergency lights.

The chase ended when the driver spun her car into the median just south of the East Mentor-Smolan Road exit.

She was taken to McPherson to face charges. The driver’s name was not released.