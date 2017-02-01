HaysMed unveils new name, logo as partnership continues to take shape

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hays Medical Center

Hays Medical Center has unveiled its new official name and logo after finalizing its partnership with The University of Kansas Health System.

Visitors to the campus will see temporary signage proclaiming “HaysMed,” co-branded with The University of Kansas Health System. HaysMed will be referred to as “part of The University of Kansas Health System” from this point forward.

“Now, the excitement begins,” said John Jeter, MD, chief executive officer at HaysMed. “We are discussing many areas of cooperation to help us serve the people of this region even better than we have before.”

Jeter said a joint oversight committee with leaders from The University of Kansas Hospital and HaysMed has been exploring a variety of new collaboration areas. Early targets include expanded telemedicine support, improving information technology alignment, efficient patient transitions between The University of Kansas Hospital and HaysMed and closer strategic planning. He said the oversight committee is also exploring a variety of clinical care collaboration opportunities.

“Things are off to a great start. We knew we had a patient-focused culture in common as the foundation to our partnership. We continue to learn more about what makes each of our organizations excel. We begin to open doors for new opportunities,” said Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System.