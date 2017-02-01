Hays USD 489 bond issue luncheon meetings scheduled throughout district

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Parents or guardians of students at Hays USD 489 who were unable to make it to the volunteer bond issue meeting last week, or who have more questions, will have the opportunity to have lunch with Superintendent John Thissen and ask questions about the upcoming bond issue.

There are six lunch meetings scheduled at the different schools in the district. Thissen spoke briefly on the luncheon meetings at Monday’s Board of Education of meeting.

“This is my way of just making myself more available to talk with parents and answer any questions that they may have,” Thissen said.

Luncheon meeting dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 7 at noon at the Lincoln Cafeteria

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at noon at the O’Loughlin Cafeteria

Tuesday, Feb. 28 at noon at the Roosevelt Cafeteria

Thursday, Mar. 9 at noon at the Hays Middle School Cafeteria

Wednesday, Mar. 15 at noon at the Wilson Cafeteria

Wednesday, Mar. 29 at noon at the Hays High School Cafeteria

The district will cover the cost of the meals, and the meetings will last approximately one hour. USD 489 requests RSVPs ahead of time by calling Sarah Wasinger at 785-623-2400.

RSVPs are required by Thursday for the Lincoln lunch meeting and Friday, Feb. 10, for the O’Loughlin lunch meeting. Check Hays Post as the other RSVP dates are released.