FHSU wrestling team and three individuals ranked this week

FHSU Sports Information

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State wrestling continues to share the No. 16 ranking as a team in the latest edition of the NCAA DII Wrestling Coaches Association Poll, released on Wednesday (Feb. 1). Tied with FHSU is Newberry, jumping two spots from its No. 18 spot in the prior poll.

In the individual rankings, 197-pound senior Jon Inman holds steady as the No. 2 wrestler in the nation, a spot he has held since January 4. Inman is the only Tiger to remain unbeaten this season sporting an 18-0 record.

Heavyweight wrestler Christian Lance also holds steady as the No. 9 wrestler in the nation. Lance has been a force for the Tigers as he leads the team in wins at 35-4 on the year.

A third Tiger holding steady in the rankings is 141-pounder Brandon Ball. Reaching as high as No. 7 in the nation this season, he holds on to the No. 10 spot for a second straight poll. The redshirt-freshman has put together an outstanding season currently at 27-4 in his first varsity campaign.