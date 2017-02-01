Davis 42 points lead Tigers to win at Emporia State

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

EMPORIA, Kan. – Rob Davis scored a career-high 42 points and Fort Hays State scored the final six points to beat Emporia State 76-71 for their fifth straight win at White Auditorium. Davis, who is the first Tiger to score 40 in a game since Dennis Edwards in 1995, hit 14 of his 20 shots and was 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Fort Hays State (12-8, 6-6 MIAA) led by three at halftime, but the Hornets (10-11, 6-5 MIAA) battled back to take a four-point lead midway through the second half and were up 71-70 with 2:20 to play.

Hadley Gillum hit two free throws with 50 seconds left to give FHSU the lead for good. Davis secured a rebound after a missed Emporia State 3-pointer and found Trey O’Neil who passed to Brady Werth for a dunk to push the lead to four. Kyler Kinnamon put in two free throws with four seconds left to secure the victory.

Hadley Gillum added 14 points, 12 of them in the first half.

Emporia State had four in double-figures led by Jevon Taylor who scored 17.