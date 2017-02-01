Hansen will make foundation donations ‘twice as nice’ by matching gifts

HCF

The Heartland Community Foundation, a charitable foundation serving Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties, has an opportunity through the generosity of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation to earn up to $50,000 for HCF’s granting-making endowment targeted to Ellis County.

The Hansen Foundation will match any gifts that the public makes, dollar for dollar up to $5,000 per donor, to the Ellis County fund, and up to $50,000 total for each of the three counties in HCF’s service area, including Ellis County. The Hansen Foundation will truly make these charitable, tax-deductible donations TWICE AS NICE by doubling them in size.

Through the generosity of the city of Hays and of Ellis County, in the form of Leadership gifts to the Twice as Nice Campaign, the Ellis County Field of Interest Fund was jump-started with $10,000.

“Hansen has given HCF and all of our communities an opportunity to create a grant-making fund for each county that will make an immediate impact,“ said HCF Executive Director Sandy Jacobs. “All money raised through the campaign will go to an endowment for each county to help improve quality of life now and in the future. By matching these gifts so quickly, each of our counties will have an immediately available fund for annual grants that help right in the counties where your donations are given.

“The Leadership Gifts of the city of Hays and of Ellis County got us off to a great start!”

In recent years, HCF has partnered with the Hansen Foundation to fund many grant requests in all three counties, including Ellis County grants for fire-fighting equipment for the Victoria Fire Department, equipment at the Hays Area Children’s Center to assist the families of young children with disabilities, interactive technology for students at TMP-Marian High School, and an outdoor learning pavilion at Lincoln Elementary School in Hays.

No donation is too small, and by making the tax-deductible donation during the month of February, you can double its impact. To help make a brighter future for Ellis County, make a donation, or ask questions, please feel free to contact Sandy Jacobs at the Heartland Community Foundation by email at heartland@gscf.org or calling (785) 621-4090.