Area towns among recipients of Community Development Block Grants from the state

TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Commerce announced Tuesday the Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program award of $3,302,984 in CDBG funds will go to 14 communities across the state,including several in the northwest Kansas area. The communities receiving the grant funds have pledged $4,624,996 in matching funds.

“Keeping the quality of life superb in our Kansas communities is vital to economic development,” said Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave. “We are so pleased to be part of such an important grant program that not only improves the quality of life of our state but serves the people of Kansas every day.”

For more information on Housing Rehabilitation grants or the Community Development Block Grant program, contact the Rural Development Division of the Kansas Department of Commerce at (785) 296-3004, ruraldev@kansascommerce.com, TTY (Hearing Impaired) at 711 or visit KansasCommerce.gov.

City of Anthony is being awarded $276,900 in CDBG funds to make street improvements. The city will contribute $276,900 in matching funds.

City of Atchison is being awarded $250,000 in CDBG funds to make sidewalk improvements. The city will contribute $259,070 in matching funds.

City of Galena is being awarded $283,542 in CDBG funds to make sidewalk improvements. The city will contribute $283,543 in matching funds.

City of Centralia is being awarded $400,000 in CDBG funds to make electrical system improvements. The city will contribute $968,939 in matching funds.

City of Fredonia is being awarded $94,525 in CDBG funds to build a new skate park. The city will contribute

$94,525 in matching funds.

City of Hill City is being awarded $69,872 in CDBG funds to demolish four commercial and three residential structures throughout the city. The city will contribute $50,000 in matching funds.

City of LaHarpe is being awarded $400,000 in CDBG funds to make electrical system improvements. The city will contribute $430,000 in matching funds.

City of Mound City is being awarded $13,840 in CDBG funds to purchase and install playground equipment. The city will contribute $13,840 in matching funds.

City of Natoma is being awarded $96,428 in CDBG funds to purchase new playground equipment and install a new bathroom at City Park. The city will contribute $96,428 in matching funds.

City of Norton is being awarded $400,000 in CDBG funds to make electrical system improvements. The city will contribute $544,900 in matching funds.

City of Osawatomie is being awarded $400,000 in CDBG funds to make street improvements on main street. The city will contribute $1,133,700 in matching funds.

City of Quinter is being awarded $217,089 in CDBG funds to construct a new baseball field. The city will contribute $72,363 in matching funds.

City of Uniontown is being awarded $201,000 in CDBG funds to replace a natural gas transmission line. The city will contribute $201,000 in matching funds.

City of Waterville is being awarded $199,788 in CDBG funds to make drainage improvements throughout the city. The city will contribute $199,788 in matching funds.