Win Tickets to see Tracy Lawrence in Hays with 99 KZ Country!

Tracy Lawrence will be in concert at The Fox in Hays Saturday, February 4, 2017 with Justin Adams.

KHAZ is giving you the chance to win a pair of general admission floor standing tickets for this show. Register by calling 785-628-2995 when Theresa Trapp plays a Tracy Lawrence song Wednesday, February 1 – Thursday, February 2, 2017. Must be 18 to enter and win. Only one entry per person.

Winner contacted Thursday, February 2, 2017. Winner will need to pick up their tickets at the KHAZ Studio, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS.

Remember, one win per household per 30 days!

Good luck from 99 KZ Country!

