Updated handbook on Kansas Medicaid program released by KHI

KHI

TOPEKA–For the 2017 Kansas legislative session, the Kansas Health Institute and Kansas Legislative Research Department have released Kansas Medicaid: A Primer 2017, an in-depth “handbook” describing the Kansas Medicaid program. It provides basic facts, history and trends surrounding Kansas Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). This is the fourth edition of the Primer, following 2005, 2009 and 2014 versions.

The Medicaid system in Kansas has experienced significant change since the last edition of the Primer in 2014. KanCare—the state’s comprehensive managed care program—has matured and new federal rules about the management of the program have been released. Additionally, changes driven by the continued implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) have had effects on enrollment and costs in Kansas.

The Primer includes:

Overviews of Medicaid, CHIP and KanCare

Information about services and populations covered in Kansas

Analysis of recent Kansas enrollment trends

Summary of program expenditures in Kansas.

More change may be on the horizon for Medicaid with a new administration and Congress assuming control in Washington. Understanding the current system may be helpful to policymakers as they consider policy decisions in Kansas.

Download the Report: Kansas Medicaid: A Primer 2017