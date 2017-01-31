Tebo Village adds two new tenants at Hays development

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Boulder-Colo.-based Tebo Properties has announced the addition of two new tenants to Tebo Village at 43rd and Vine in Hays.

“You can’t build a 12-storefront retail development overnight, but we were able to sign two new businesses with good names,” said Stephen Tebo, owner of Tebo Properties.

Tebo Village will be adding Tandy’s Gift and Billy Sims BBQ, an Oklahoma-based BBQ franchise.

Tebo expressed great interest in Tandy’s because of how unique it is and because of its ties to Hays and the area.

“Tandy’s is Hallmark, and it is a great staple of Hays,” Tebo said. “We are trying to fill up the area with unique companies to draw in better businesses and more people. Tandy’s is a good name to have.”

On top of exclusive Hallmark gifts, party supplies can be purchased at Tandy’s.

As for Billy Sims, it is a high-quality BBQ restaurant, said Tebo.

“Once again, we are just trying to fill up with businesses that we trust and that will stay around. A place like Billy Sims BBQ will be unique to the area and will bring in more people and more businesses,” Tebo said.

Billy Sims is an award-winning BBQ restaurant chain that has won numerous awards and accolades in recent years, including a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner for 2015 by Franchise Business Review and a Future 50 fastest-growing small chain restaurant in 2015 by Restaurant Business. It was named by USA Today as one of the top athletic-themed restaurant chains.

It also offers a menu of nine different types of meat that are smoked daily in-house.

According to Tebo, Tandy’s and Billy Sims will both be moved in by April. With the two additions, it puts Tebo Village almost at half full.

Currently, Tebo Village is home to standalone restaurant Pasta Jays, UPS and Nex-Tech Wireless. Tebo said that two more letters of intent have been sent out and expects to hear back on them soon, but could not comment any further on the issue.

“We are very careful on who we want to sign. It could be a restaurant, it could be a drive-in, or it could be something different,” Tebo said.