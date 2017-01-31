Myrna Joyce Brandenburg-Christiansen, 87, passed away January 27, 2017 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City. She was born November 24, 1929 in Luray, to Howard and Lulu (Weese) Griffin. Myrna grew up on a farm nine miles north of Bunker Hill, along the Saline River.

Myrna attended elementary school at a small country school across the road from their house and for many years the teacher lived with them. Myrna graduated from Bunker Hill High School in May 1947.

She married her best friend Robert D. (Bob) Brandenburg on June 8, 1947. After living in Russell County for about 20 years they moved to Dodge City. Eventually they returned to Russell. Myrna loved dancing and helping others.

After the death of her husband Bob on November 13, 1987, she married Virgil Christiansen of Lincoln, January 13, 1989. She and her husband spent time in Lincoln before moving to Salina. She returned to Dodge City earlier this year.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Virgil Christiansen of Salina. She is also survived by three children, Alan Brandenburg and wife Deana of Salina, Beverly Pohl and husband Terry of Louisville, Kentucky, and Eldon Brandenburg and wife Patty of Dodge City; and one brother, Howard Griffin and wife Shirley of Arkansas City. She had 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, two nephews, and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lulu Griffin, her husband Bob Brandenburg, her youngest daughter, Sandra K. Reynolds; and nephew, Monte Griffin.

Funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Dr. Michael Burns presiding. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday with the family present at Swaim Funeral Chapel. A second funeral will be at 10 AM on Friday, February 03, 2017, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell with Pastor Gary Carlson. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, February 02, 2017, with the family greeting guests at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. Burial will follow the funeral on Friday at Russell City Cemetery in Russell. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie or Gideon’s International both in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.