Merle Gordon Geyer, age 72, of WaKeeney (formerly of Lawrence), passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 after a brief struggle with cancer.

He was born April 26, 1944 to Virgil and Alice (Grusing) Geyer in Hays. Merle graduated from Trego Community High School and Garden City Junior College. He enjoyed antique cars and tractors, gardening, hunting and fishing.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; former wife and mother of his daughter Lula Holland.

Survivors include his daughter, Traci Moore, Fairdealing, MO; grandchildren, Megan, Aaron and Emily Stonecipher; special friend, Judy Helget, WaKeeney; brother, Galen Geyer (Angie), WaKeeney; sisters, Carolyn Garbo (Sam), Leawood, KS, Leigh Geyer (Harlan Henryson), Lincoln, KS; nieces, Caci Short (Kevin), Jenks, OK, Andrea Yang (Gus), Leawood, KS and their families.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2017, at United Methodist Church, WaKeeney. Burial will be in the WaKeeney City Cemetery, WaKeeney.

Cremation was chosen. Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to United Methodist Church or Merle Geyer Memorial Fund. Donations may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.

