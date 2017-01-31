Margaret Anna (Rietz) Halbleib, age 77 of WaKeeney, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017. She was born October 15, 1939 in Roth, Germany, to George Rietz and Caroline (Koehler) Rietz. She attended school in Roth, Germany for nine years. She went on to work as a nanny and then worked in a cigar factory.

In January of 1959, Margaret was enjoying a night at the Guest House Bar, when she was blown away by the sound of an accordian being played by a handsome military man named Fred. Little did she know she had met the love of her life that night. On July 25, 1959, Margaret was united in marriage to Fred Halbleib in Gelnhausen, Germany. They resided there until March 1960 when they moved to the United States.

After moving to the U.S. they made their home in WaKeeney, Kansas where they began their journey together. As Fred worked hard supporting the family, Margaret took pride in being a mother and homemaker. She was very well known for her love of cooking and baking. Margaret could always be found in the kitchen wearing her apron and a big smile on her face at family get togethers. She took pride in her crochet work, making blankets, towels, potholders, and booties for all to enjoy. Margaret was a very active member in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering to help with dinners. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Fred Halbleib of the home; a sister Unalisa ries, Roth, Germany; one son Harold (Tu) Halbleib, Henderson, NV; two daughters; Tammae (Gene) Stenzel, WaKeeney, KS, Connie (Kevin) Fox, Ellis; nine grandchildren, Christina (John) Hughes, Raymore, MO, Brandi Nowlin, WaKeeney, Bryan (Megan) Flax, Snyder, CO, Derek Fox, Olathe, Austin Fox, Hays, Kyle Fox, Hays, Darlin Martin, Henderson, NV, Tori Martin, Henderson, NV, Kim (John) Martin-Woods, Henderson, NV; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Caroline Rietz, and two brothers Willie and Heinrich.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, WaKeeney. Burial will be in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney.

