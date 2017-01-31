Kan. man jailed after exchange of gunfire outside rural home

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a suspect for a shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 11p.m. on Sunday, Deputies with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a rural area in 5300 Block of north Old Kansas 61 Highway north of Hutchinson for the report of a shooting, according to Captain Steve Lutz, with the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived a resident at the scene, Patrick Hill, told them

he had noticed a truck out on the road in front of his house revving its engine.

Hill told deputies he recognized the truck and went outside of his residence to investigate.

When he exited his residence, someone from the truck began shooting. Hill returned fire with his own weapon and the truck sped away.

Although there were three other occupants at the residence in addition to Hill there were no injuries.

With the assistance of the Hutchinson Police Department, deputies arrested Michael Sifuentes, 38, Hutchinson, on the charges of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threat, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling.

Sifuentes is being held at the Reno County Correctional Facility. Bond is set at $21,500..