Hays, Kansas – Jacqueline Darlene “Jacque” Massaglia, age 59, died Monday, January 30, 2017, at her home in Hays, Kansas.

She was born December 11, 1957, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, to William J. and Deloris (Baker) Rupke. She married Matthew Steven Massaglia on June 11, 1977 at Hays, Kansas.

She was a clerk with the City of Hays Water Department. Jacque moved to Hays in 1968, was a 1975 graduate of Hays High School and a member of the First Baptist Church Hays, Kansas. She was also employed as a Production Supervisor for Travenol Laboratories, a Production Manager for Stromgren Supports and a receptionist for the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau. She was a author and published her book [My Story, Miracles Happen Every Day].

Survivors include her husband, Matthew Massaglia, of the home; one son, Steven Massaglia and wife, Danielle, Scott City, KS; one daughter, Brina Gerstner and husband, Lance, Hays, KS; six grandchildren, Erin, Shelby, Hannah and Alexander Massaglia; Elizabeth and Jacksen Gerstner; her mother, Deloris Rupke, Hays, KS; two brothers, Kenneth Rupke and wife, Debbie, and Robert Rupke and wife, Bonnie, both of Hays, KS; two sisters, Linda Eggers and husband, Terry, Plainville, KS; Charlyn Coleman, Port St. Luci, FL; her father-in-law, Louis Massaglia, Bella Vista, AR; two brothers-in-law, Mike Massaglia and wife, Vivian, Bella Vista, AR; Mark Massaglia and wife Amy, Windsor, CT; one sister-in-law, Kay Rolfs Massaglia, Royersford, Penn.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Rupke; two brothers-in-law, Martin Rolfs Massaglia and Wallace Coleman; and her mother-in-law, Billie Nadean Massaglia.

Services are 10:30 A.M. Friday, February 3, 2017, at the First Baptist Church 12th and Fort Hays, Kansas. Burial in Mount Allen Cemetery Hays, Kansas.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601 and from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Friday, at the First Baptist Church.

Memorials to Hospice of Hays Medical Center, The Deacons Fund in care of First Baptist Church or Camp Christy, Scott City, KS. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.