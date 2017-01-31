Isabel Ruth (Swan) Daniel

Age 93

El Dorado, Kansas

Isabel’s life began on June 22, 1923, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Knudson) Swan in Matoon, Wisconsin. She received her nursing degree from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin nursing program and was in the Air Cadet nursing program during World War II. She was also a registered nurse at Hadley Memorial Hospital in Hays, Kansas. She was a house mother for Sigma Nu at Kansas University in Lawrence, and also a sorority house mother at Kansas State University in Manhattan. She attended the Presbyterian Church in Hays, loved animals, was a voracious reader, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking and making candies.

Her loving family includes her daughters, Cynthia Palmer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Betsy Daniel of Dallas, Texas and Susan Daniel-Droney (Steven Droney) of El Dorado; 1 granddaughter, Kristen Palmer; 1 grandson, David (Aletheia) Palmer; nieces, Sandy (Dale) Goeman and Sally Johnson.

Isabel was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, and one sister. Isabel passed away, Sunday, January 29, 2017, having reached the age of 93 years old.

Private family service. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Interim Hospice or the American Nursing Association in care of the funeral home.