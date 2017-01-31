Hays Area Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

On Tuesday evening, members of the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce gathered on the campus of Fort Hays State University for their annual banquet.

The following awards were presented:

Sara Bloom

Rising Star Award, Sponsored by Eagle Communications

Awarded to a young professional in recognition for leadership and service within their profession and the community. Recipient must be 21-40 years of age; demonstrated excellence in leadership qualities business or community; history of community service and Chamber of Commerce participation.

Executive Director for Downtown Hays Development Corporation since 2015

Honored by the Cancer Council of Ellis County as Volunteer of the Year in 2014 by helping develop the Burnt Butt 5K fundraiser.

Served as Hays Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador 2011-2013

Honored while Media & Marketing Manager at Legend Senior Living in Wichita with the MARCOM Gold Award for a 2015 campaign.

Joe Bob Outfitters

Small Business Achievement Award, Sponsored by James Motor Company

Recognizes the success of small business. Recipient must demonstrate entrepreneurial success in the Hays area.

Owner Joe Boeckner is a great example of true entrepreneurship, since he owns/operates three businesses

Joe is an Army veteran, honoring other veterans with store discounts

Joe Bob Outfitters recently expanded to a larger, custom-built location

Its unique business model succeeds with in-store products as well as online commerce.

Dr. Katrina Hess

Business Woman of the Year Award, Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland

Awarded in recognition for accomplishments within the business community. Recipient must have strong business accomplishments; history of community service; and Chamber of Commerce participation. Assists others in reaching their full leadership potential.

Established her own medical practice in 2000.

Became a certified U.S. Civil Surgeon, providing immigration physicals for Hays and Western KS

Serves as Medical Director for the Ellis County Health Department as well as Hays Good Samaritan Center and Progressive Physical Therapy.

Sherry Dryden

Citizen of the Year Award, Sponsored by Sam’s Club

Awarded in recognition for service to the people and city of Hays for the past year. This person has given of themselves for the betterment of our community. The recipient must have community involvement during the past year.

Serves as the Executive Director of United Way of Ellis County since June 2015

Champion for positive change in our community through her time at DSNWK and United Way

Secured a Kansas Leadership Center Grant to help area organizations with leadership development.

Received a second grant to aid partner agencies with a first-ever Community Resource Guide

Jerry Ubert

Hall of Fame Award, Sponsored by Golden Belt Bank

Awarded in recognition for years of unselfish service to the Hays area. Recipient must have demonstrated long-term community service; excellence in business or profession and a history of civic involvement.

Jerry has sold new and used cars at James Motor Company for 32 years.

Served in the US Army and stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War

Member of the local Kiwanis organization for 34 years.

Club President in 1988-89

Kansas Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor 1989-1990

Kansas Kiwanis Governor 1991-1992

Kansas District Kiwanian of the Year 2003

Honored by the Kansas Kiwanis and Kiwanis International Organizations with these prestigious awards:

James Putnam Award 1992

George F. Hixon Award 1995

Walter Zeller Award 2013

Co-Chair of the local Kiwanis Flag project since Memorial Day 2000, with 1100 flags placed across the Hays community.