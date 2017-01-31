Gloria (Goetz) Teel, 86, of Russell, Kansas passed away at her home in Russell on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Gloria was born June 14, 1930, one of five children born to William and Helen (Herman) Goetz. She grew up and attended school in Victoria, Kansas.

Gloria was united in marriage to the love of her life, Raymond Hugh Teel on January 7, 1946 in Russell. This union was blessed with two daughters, Lana and Mickey. They made their home in Russell. Raymond preceded her in death on October 18, 2002.

Gloria was the owner and operator of Glamour Boutique here in Russell for over 52 years. She also was a devoted wife and homemaker for her daughters and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Guild. She enjoyed walking, gardening, watching sports and visiting with family and friends. Her passion in life was her grandsons and great grandchildren.

Surviving family include her two daughters, Lana Brock (Sam) and Mickey Teel all of Russell, Kansas; brother, Bill Goetz (Nancy) of Houston, Texas; sister, Betty Wagner of Russell, Kansas; sister-in-law, Jackie Goetz of Hallettsville, Texas; brother-in-law, Tom Sturman of Rusell, Kansas; four grandsons, Douglas Foster (Bonnie), David Foster (Summer), Heath Long (Terri Jane) and Jerod Long; and five great grandchildren, Syndey Foster, Beau Foster, Mary Kay Foster, Tanner Long and Bryce Long. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Raymond, brother Donald Goetz and sister Arlene Sturman.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, February 2, 2017 at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. A private burial of ashes will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial has been established with the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Handicap Fund. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.