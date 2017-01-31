Gerald A. Nett, 91, of Goodland, KS, died Friday, January 28, 2017, at the Goodland Regional Medical Center in Goodland.

He was born February 21, 1925, In Reno County, KS to Joseph and Clara Nett. Gerald entered the Merchant Marines at 17, where he served and traveled the world. He gained an appreciation for travel, which he engaged in his entire life.

Gerald worked primarily in farming and in the restaurant business. He owned and operated restaurants in Goodland and Oakley. He was proud of the many years he worked at the McDonalds in Goodland, working well into his late 80’s.

Gerald was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. His faith was a guiding force in his life.

Gerald had many interests besides travel and work. He enjoyed gardening, cultivating a large plot at his home for over 30 years. He was a founding member of the Farmers Market of Goodland. There was nothing he enjoyed more than showing off his prize corn, tomatoes, and the many unique vegetables and flowers he grew. He had many talents and interests including mechanics, baking, and reading and was a lifelong learner. He enjoyed a good debate and kept involved in current events and politics.

Family was an integral part of Gerry’s life. He is survived by his brother Bert Nett (Hope) of Boulder, CO, his sister Marietta Whalen of Houston, TX, his children: Steve Nett of Goodland, Greg Nett of Goodland, Cindy Nett (Joe Markham) of Carbondale, CO, Daniel Nett of Boulder, CO, Kris Weber of New Braunfels, TX, and Michael Nett of Marquette, MI, as well as, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Gerry was preceded in death by his first and second wives, two brothers, a sister and his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Goodland with Father Norbert Dlabal officiating. Burial will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1:00 PM CT at the St. Joe Cemetery in Ost, KS with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM MT, with a Rosary and Vigil service at 7:00 PM at Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Catholic Charities or to St. Joe Elementary School of Ost, KS and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, KS.