Former Liebenthal man the winner of Bud Light’s Super Bowl Tickets for Life sweepstakes

A former Liebenthal man has won Super Bowl tickets for life as part of a Bud Light promotion that ran throughout the NFL season.

Lyle Randa, 52, Wichita, was announced as the winner of the Super Bowl Tickets for Life sweepstakes by Bud Light Monday as part of the company’s Gold Can contest.

In a news release provided by Anheuser Busch, Randa said a quick trip to the store resulted in the discovery of a gold can.

“Over the holidays, I ran to the store to restock my fridge with Bud Lights before our friends arrived. I found a gold can in my 30-pack and my wife and I immediately uploaded a photo to BudLight.com,” said Randa, a machinist at an aviation manufacturer in Wichita. “Then, after learning I won, I had no idea that an ordinary Bud Light run would change my life. This is a dream come true!”

