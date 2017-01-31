FHSU releases statement on President Trump’s travel ban

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The executive order states that citizens from Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would not be allowed in the U.S. for 120 days.

In a statement emailed to staff, faculty and students from Fort Hays State University, administrators said that, upon initial review, FHSU does not have any students from the seven countries listed in the executive order, but are still reviewing to see if any faculty or staff members are working under a green card from one of the seven countries and are still reviewing impending students.

FHSU will continue to work with it’s international family and continue their productive and formative relationships.

Full FHSU Statement

Fort Hays State University is reviewing the effects on our university family of President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning entry to the United States for people from the following countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Our initial review does not show any students from these seven countries. However, we are reviewing faculty and staff who may be working under a green card from one of these countries as well as pending incoming students.

FHSU’s immediate concern is to reach out to all students, faculty and staff who may be affected and work with them. We encourage our international family members to contact the following for any concerns or questions:

Students – (785) 628-4176

Faculty – (785) 628-4233

Study abroad trips – (785) 628-4782

Global partnerships – (785) 628-5834

As a university with a large global connection, we are working with members of our international family to continue our productive and formative relationships. We believe that our faculty, staff, and students are enriched by their interactions with people throughout the world and value the diversity and exchange of ideas that are the result.