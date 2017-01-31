Annette A. Flanders

Annette was born with the name of Adabell Annette on December 9th, 1936 to Victor Llewellyn Follett and Velva Fae Halley Follett in Goodland, Kansas at the Boothroy Hospital. She was the second of three daughters, her oldest sister Amelia Fae Elder and youngest sister Virginia Cole Wheeler. Annette resided in Goodland until age 6 when the family was relocated to Laramie Wyoming. She wasn’t happy with this relocation and cried every day before going to school. She eventually settled in after going on a school trip to a farm. This was the beginning of her appreciation for farm life. The Follett family moved back to the Goodland area when she was 8 years old where she attended school and graduated from Sherman County High School in 1954. She went to Emporia State Teachers College where she received a provisional teaching certificate. She taught several different grades at the Edson School after college.

She married Kenneth Franklin April 21st, 1956 and had four children Leland LeRoy (Eloisa) Franklin of Goodland, Lisa Lorraine (Ric) Morrow of Olathe, Liana Lynn (Jeff) Pauli of Derby, and LaRee Lynnette (Shawn) Smith of Denton, TX. She moved into town in 1975 and went to work at the Northwest Kansas Regional Medical Center and later McKenzie Implement.

In 1982 she married Robert Boehme and they moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and lived there briefly until relocating back to Goodland in 1983. She worked at the Case Implement Dealer in St. Francis, KS.

In 1988 she attended Northwest Kansas Area Vocational Technology School where she got her business/accounting certificate which gained her employment at the Kansas State University Engineering Experiment Station. She lived in Manhattan, KS and worked at KSU where she retired after 15 years.

Shortly after retirement, Jim Flanders swept her off her feet and moved her back to country living at the Kuhrt Ranch where they were married. On December 29th, Jim and Annette celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed Jim’s three children, Fawn (Charlie) Fulk, Blake (Risa) Flanders, Brent (Diana) Flanders and all of their kids and grandkids.

Something that was so fun and dear to her was her Avon business that she did for around 40 years. She so enjoyed visiting and getting to know all of her clients from the multiple locations she lived which then became her social life. Selling Avon was her passion and she earned many sales awards including the highest honor of President’s Club every year.

In September 2016 she was diagnosed with an incurable cancer, Multiple Myeloma. She was so full of life and fought to the very end because she wasn’t ready for her journey to end. Throughout her life, adversities never kept her down. Her family has so enjoyed hearing the communities words of her kindness, courage, style and ability to overcome and endure. Heaven has gained a remarkable woman.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. MT, Sunday, Jan. 29, at Bateman Funeral Home, 211 E. 11th, Goodland. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. MT, Monday, Jan. 30, at Bateman Funeral Home. Memorials will be donated to the Kansas State University Cancer Research Fund in Annette’s name and may be sent to the funeral home at P.O. Box 278, Goodland, KS 67735. Online Condolences: www.batemanfuneral.com.