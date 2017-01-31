Anita Sue Craig, 65, Hays, died Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Hays Good Samaritan Society.

She was born April 7, 1951 in Sterling, Kansas to Johnnie A. and Hazel Pearl (Brown) Craig.

Anita enjoyed art and listening to music.

Survivors include two brothers; Johnnie V. Craig and wife Mary Ann of Hays, and Donald Craig and wife Nancy of Great Bend, KS, a sister; Geneva Coone of Goodyear, Arizona, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas in Anita’s name and may be sent in care of Hays Memorial Chapel, 1906 Pine St. Hays, KS, 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.