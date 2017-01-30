Venita “Netti” Wolf, 94, Hays, died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Via Christi Village Assisted Living.

She was born January 10, 1923 in Walker, Kansas the daughter of Henry and Clementine (Dreher) VonLintel. On May 15, 1944 she married Ernest F. “Ernie” Wolf in Hays. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella, and the Altar Society Christian Mothers. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, tending to her yard and flowers, and was a good cook that enjoyed baking cookies for her grandchildren. She loved to shop and always made sure cards and gifts arrived in time for family birthdays.

Survivors include her husband; Ernest, of Hays, two sons; David Wolf and wife Gloria of Windsor, CO, and Karl Wolf of Hays, a daughter; Barbara Werth and husband Darrell of Hays, two brothers; Gilbert VonLintel and Otto VonLintel and wife Rita, all of Hays, two sisters; Catherine Pfannenstiel of Hays and Joanna Murta of St. Charles, MO, a sister-in-law; Blanche VonLintel of Hays, five grandchildren; Ashley Hatfield and husband Bob of Dodge City, Angela Chaffin and husband Matt of Dodge City, Christopher Werth and wife Bethany of Overland Park, KS, Ryan Werth and wife Sara of Prairie Village, KS, and Jessica Werth of Kansas City, MO, ten great grandchildren; Amanda Hatfield, Payson Hatfield, Kylie Collins, Maleia Chaffin, Cecelia Fisk, Mary Katherine Werth, Aidan Werth, Brooklyn Werth, Atley Werth, and Bennett Werth, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers; Lawrence and Norbert VonLintel, two half-brothers; Ben and Linus VonLintel, and eight half-sisters; Angela Richmeier, Lonie Huser, Agnes Brungardt, Thecla Brungardt, Mary Rohleder, Regina Brungardt, Sophia Stecklein, Josie Leiker, and Elizabeth Schmidtberger.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th Street, with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Tuesday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Wednesday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:00 pm followed by a parish vigil service at 6:30, both on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church rectory fund or to TMP-Marian High School, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com