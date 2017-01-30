Suspect facing auto theft charges after I-70 crash

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for auto theft after an interstate accident.

On Friday, a 2005 Dodge Neon driven by Richard Griffin, 40, no known address, was westbound on Interstate 70 in Saline County.

The vehicle traveled into the median and rolled into the eastbound lane, according to Salina Captain Paul Forrester.

Griffin received treatment at the Saline County Health Center and was then booked into jail on requested charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license and theft.

The car belonged to a 63-year-old Salina man who had invited Griffin to his residence. Griffin took the car sometime after 7 a.m. Friday, according to police. The owner didn’t know it was gone until after the accident.

Griffin told police he was planning to return the car, according to Forrester.