Phillipsburg 4th-grader wins first place in Kansas Day photo contest

KHS

TOPEKA–Twenty-four students were recognized Friday for their photography at a program at the Kansas State Capitol in celebration of Kansas Day. The program for the winners of the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest included Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, state legislators, Jennie Chinn with the Kansas Historical Society, and Marearl Denning representing legislative spouses.

The following students and art were recognized:

Uncle Darin & Lorelei by Noah Hilbert, Seneca, first grade, first place;

Little Apple by Tyson Habhab, Fort Riley, first grade, second place;

A Hungry Caterpillar by Nathaniel (Nat) Goscha, Leawood, second grade, first place;

Growing Food for Others by Oliver Stephan Simmonds, Newton, second grade, second place;

Farmers by Owen Sime, Lenexa, third grade, first place;

Kansas Barn by Nora Hein, Hillsboro, third grade, second place;

The Beauty of a Kansas Oil Field at Sunset by Cole Keeten, Phillipsburg, fourth grade, first place;

Hometown Patriots by Reese Hestrom, Cheney, fourth grade, second place;

Gentry Farm Silo by Keera Lacock, Rossville, fifth grade, first place;

Kansas Tree of Life by Reagan Fitts, Overland Park, fifth grade, second place;

Time for Supper by Ethan Kneisler, Lyndon, sixth grade, first place;

Presentation by Johanna Walker, Franklin, sixth grade, second place;

Bird at Dusk by Ashlan Nicole Brooks, Pittsburg, seventh grade, first place;

Sunflower Fun by Hannah Koepp, Overland Park, seventh grade, second place;

County Living by Dylan Koehn, Bennington, eighth grade, first place;

From the Hand of a Child by Sadie Grimm, Morrill, eighth grade, second place;

Somewhere Over the Rainbow . . . by Katie Glenn, Burlington, ninth grade, first place;

Downtown KC by Justin D’Silva, Shawnee, ninth grade, second place;

Little Harvest Helpers by Sammie Strnad, Wellington, 10th grade, first place;

Wind at Dusk by Kevin Isaac Towry, Bucklin, 10th grade, second place;

Coming Home by Ashton Faith Imel, Bucklin, 11th grade, first place;

Sunflowers by Katherine Cunningham, Merriam, 11th grade, second place;

Beautiful Kansas Bison by Chance Parker, Topeka, 12th grade, first place;

Row of Trees by Marissa Kaye Vaughn, Salina, 12th grade, second place.



Students who placed first received iPads; students who placed second received Kindles. Denning organized the statewide contest, jointly sponsored by the Historical Society, which invited students in first through 12th grade to visualize Making a Differences in Their Kansas Community. Photographs from the 24 winners will be on display in the Kansas State Capitol Visitor Center until February 6, and online at kshs.org/18622.

The Happy Birthday, Kansas! student contest received 437 entries this year. The Kansas Day cake was provided by Dillon’s Store #88 at 10th and Gage in Topeka. The University of Kansas KU Chamber Singers provided music.

Prizes and support for this event were made possible by these sponsors:

Gold: $500:

Representative J. Stephen Alford, Kansas House District 117, and Peggy Alford;

Bukaty Companies;

Chris Carroll, AT&T Kansas;

Senator Jim Denning, Kansas Senate District 8;

Marearl Denning;

Kansas Association of Medicaid Health Plans;

Reach Out Kansas, Inc.;

Smithyman & Zakoura;

Sunflower Health Plan

Silver: $200:

Representative Barbara Ballard, Kansas House District 44;

Senator Elaine Bowers, Kansas Senate District 36, and Charles Bowers; Representative Rob Bruchman, Kansas House District 20;

Whitney B. and Kathy Damron;

Senator Tom Hawk, Kansas Senate District 22, and Tamara Hawk;

Ron and Julie Hein;

Senator Garrett Love, Kansas Senate District 38;

Representative Charles Macheers;

Kansas House District 39, and Diane Macheers;

Senator Rick Wilborn, Kansas Senate District 35