Moran statement on the president’s executive order on Homeland Security

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., today issued the following statement regarding the president’s executive order on homeland security:

“Keeping Americans safe should be our federal government’s top priority. Strengthening our immigration system is critical to that end, and it’s common sense to have appropriate vetting procedures in place for individuals wishing to travel to our country. While I support thorough vetting, I do not support restricting the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Furthermore, far-reaching national security policy should always be devised in consultation with Congress and relevant government agencies.”