Kansas driver hits, kills man in Missouri crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO – A Kansas man was involved in a fatal pedestrian accident just before 10p.m. on Sunday in Johnson County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Aaron D. Collins, 19, Ottawa, was eastbound on U.S. 50 just west of PCA Road.

The vehicle hit a pedestrian Demetrius A. Hayden, 23, in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Sweeney,

Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home.

The accident remains under investigation. No additional details were available early Monday.