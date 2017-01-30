Kansas Democrats denounce Trump’s action on travel, immigration

Kansas Democratic Party

The Kansas Democratic Party rebukes President Trump’s ban on Muslims entering the United States. The Party urges the state’s Republican leaders to do the same.

The ban, enacted by Executive Order, is antithetical to the very founding principles of our country. It is not based in fact nor reality, but in hatred and inhumanity. The refugees seeking protections in the United States of America are overwhelmingly women, children, elderly, and the sick who need more sophisticated care than their home countries can provide. There is no sanity or cause in turning our backs on the vulnerable. President Trump and Republican leaders must remember that this is a country of immigrants, and that the United States pride itself in this.

The Kansas Democratic Party, like so many others across our nation, stand with the people being affected by the Trump administration’s reckless and inhumane actions. The Party stands beside them in solidarity and will fight for their rights – as well as for the rights of the American people. The Party calls on our Kansas Republicans in Congress to put humanity before party politics and do the same. These are human lives at stake.

“Donald Trump has often spoken of the movement he’s sparked. But the real movement has just begun – this time, against him – and the earth is shaking with the people and protesters on the right side of history,” said Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director, Kerry Gooch. “We stand in opposition of the countless acts of hatred, bigotry, and inhumanity of this administration. We must not accept this from the President of the United Stated of America.”